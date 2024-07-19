Seville Spain: Popular holiday destination at risk of 'becoming a desert' as city experiences 45C heatwaves

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

19th Jul 2024, 10:43am
The popular holiday destination Seville, in Spain, is at risk of “becoming a desert” as the city experiences 45C heatwaves.

The Spanish city of Seville experiences scorching temperatures in summer with 45C heatwaves which are arguably too hot for most tourists. Weather experts claim that the city is morphing into a desert and is “walking into unknown territory”.

The landlocked city sits in the foothills of mountains, Express reports. It recieves wind from Africa into the plains which weather experts have said means we are “walking into unknown territory... the city is turning into a desert”.

Peak heat levels tend to be towards the end of July and the beginning of August - but it depends on airflow. In August 2023, temperatures topped 40C and remained in the high 30s throughout the summer.

The popular holiday destination Seville, in Spain, is at risk of “becoming a desert” as the city experiences 45C heatwaves. (Photo: Getty Images)The popular holiday destination Seville, in Spain, is at risk of “becoming a desert” as the city experiences 45C heatwaves. (Photo: Getty Images)
If you visit during the summer months, you should stay sheltered between the hours of noon and 7pm, instead enjoying the cooler evenings. Activities including the Cathedral and the Alcazar Royal Palace can be explored to avoid the heat.

Dr Ellie Murtagh, from the British Red Cross, said: "If you are travelling to a country experiencing extreme heat, there are several steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe. This includes wearing sunscreen, staying out of the sun during the warmest hours of the day, drinking plenty of water and drinking less alcohol.

"You can also help keep wherever you’re staying cool by keeping blinds and windows closed." Extreme heat can be dangerous to vulnerable people so it is important to take extra care if you are older or have health conditions.

It comes as a red heatwave alert has been issued across Italy while ferocious heat and dry conditions hits Greece, Spain and Croatia. Spain’s Met Office AEMET said the peak of the heat will be today (Friday 19 July) when most areas will warm up to 40C. Heatwave warnings are in place for large swathes of the country, including the Balearic Islands.

