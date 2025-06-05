Six tricks I learned to get the most out of a trip to Butlin’s this summer

I spent a hugely enjoyable - and exhausting - half-term at Butlin’s with my young family. Here’s my thoughts on how to make the most of it.

How difficult can it be to go on holiday? The answer is... not very. But there are a few things that make life easier - and a few other things that are good to know in advance. So here’s what to know before heading to Butlin’s. We went to Bognor Regis but I’m sure the same applies in Minehead and Skegness.

Changeover days at Butlin’s

I’ve been to many holiday parks where changeover day sees them become a ghost town for activities until the evening, with the obvious intention of getting people off the site as quickly as possible.

Butlin’s is different though - the swimming pool is still open, the hi-tech PlayXperience centre is still running, and so are the activities such as bowling, pool and the go-karts. So get there as early as you can (we had a check-in of 3pm but were allowed on site from 1pm), and do some strategic packing so you have swimming costumes easily to hand. And plan the last day similarly - as an example we went bowling on Monday and Friday and it was very quiet, but when we had inquired about on Thursday the lanes were booked out till 8pm.

The Laser Tag arena at Bognor Regis Butlin's PlayXperience centre | Butlin's

If you can delay your departure, do: it gives you a lot more holiday than having to bolt straight after breakfast.

Booking activities at Butlin’s

Do download the Butlin’s app - it’s vital - and do make sure you book things as soon as you can - before you arrive, in many cases. Many activities and a lot of shows will fill up.

Butlin's Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends pantomime relaxed show

Also, don’t fall into first-day vagueness. Hit things as hard as you can and look at what shows are on on the day of your arrival. Within hours of arriving we ended up watching Danny and Mick from CBBC which gave the kids a huge thrill to see real-life famous people.

Food at Butlin’s

A dining pass is £24.95 a day for adults, £14.95 a day for children and £6.95 a day for kids between two and five. This makes it decent value - overall probably cheaper than eating a meal out off-site - although over the course of a week the cost will be in the hundreds for a family of four. Self-catering, if you are in accommodation which provides this, will be cheaper - but there is so much food of every description at breakfast that it’s easy to fill yourself up for the day - and bear in mind that the dinner is served early, 4.30pm to 7pm, so you don’t have long to wait.

We were allocated to The Deck, and soon found that being early for both times was key to avoiding queues, and that if you turn up close to closing time some things may well have run out. At peak times (5pm-6pm it’s manic, with long queues to get in, waiting for tables to become free). But the food itself is good, and the choice so wide there is something for everyone.

Butlin’s early access VIP pass

This pass allows you to book shows and activities early, but crucially get into them 15 minutes before non-pass holders. It’s not that you’ll see anything extra, but you’ll find it a lot easier to get a table, and a table near the front. From what we saw, there were still plenty of tables and seats available for non-pass holders, but to get one you would have therefore have joined the non-VIP queue a long time before the show started.

Electric Wonderland at Butlin's in Bognor Regis | Tom Morton/NationalWorld

So it’s horses for courses - if you’ve got the cash to do it, it’s certainly worth considering. It is an unnecessary luxury though, so if money is tight - or you have a large party - it’s perhaps one to miss.

Things to bring

The Butlin’s merchandise team won’t thank me for this, but the advice is the same for all holidays - you always remember to pack socks and pants, but you never remember the unnecessary stuff you’ve bought for the kids on previous holidays.

The Skyline Gang at the new soft play in Bognor | Butlins

So here’s your reminder - pack any specific Butlin’s stuff like Skyline Gang costumes, but in general remember that there will always be an opportunity on a holiday park for kids to wave and run around light-up plastic swords, illuminated mini-windmills and so on - so save yourself a fiver and put them in your suitcase too.

Weather

Keep a beady eye on the long-range and short-range forecast. If it’s looking like a rainy day, book an indoor activity like laser tag in advance at PlayXperience if you are in Bognor, and make sure you get to the swimming pool as early as you can as many other people will have the same idea. The fairground rides will close in high winds and rain, but activities which come with a fee or need one of the tokens from the voucher book, such as the go-karts and the climbing wall, are also weather dependent.