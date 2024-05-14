Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Spain holiday warning has been issued as experts have predicted extremely high pollen levels, particularly in Malaga. The popular holiday destination Malaga is expected to reach its maximum pollen peak in the next two weeks, although this is yet to be confirmed, according to the Sur in English.

The newspaper spoke to allergist José María Vega, who practises at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, and said it would be a tough spring for allergy sufferers due to generous rainfall and high temperatures. “Terral” winds on the Malaga coast are also increasing the presence of allergens from pollen from the inland of the province. “Terral” winds come from the north-west and heat up significantly on its journey south until arriving at the coast. When the easterly wind blows, things change and the air becomes cleaner.

Vega told the Sur in English: "In areas such as Antequera or Archidona, the levels of olive tree pollen is brutal.” He warned that the long grass and olive tree pollen will be out in force until at least the end of May, adding that allergies should be taken seriously as mild symptoms can easily turn asthmatic. The Olive News Press also reports that experts say the pollen count will also remain high in Andalucia until at least June.

A Spain holiday warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers who suffer hayfever as popular hotspots including Malaga rocked by extremely high pollen. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

According to the NHS, you can relieve hayfever symptoms by putting petroleum jelly (such as Vaseline) around your nostrils to trap pollen, wear wraparound sunglasses, a mask or a wide-brimmed hat to stop pollen getting into your nose and eyes, and shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off. It also advises to keep windows and doors shut as much as possible, vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth and try to use a pollen filter in the air vents of your car.