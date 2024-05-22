If you do one thing with your family this year, it should be the BikePark Wales Ticket to Ride experience - here’s why.

It was the cool mum in me that booked our family onto a day of mountain biking in the Welsh mountains. While the idea terrified me, I knew my daughter and husband would have a blast so I decided to take one for the team - or so I thought.

Set in the beautiful Gethin Woodland, BikePark Wales promises “an incredible experience unlike anything else in the UK” but actually delivers so much more. It is arguably the world’s leading mountain biking destination located in the heart of Brecon Beacons. With a commitment to providing thrilling yet safe experiences for riders of all levels - from the very beginner (that would be me) right up to pro - the park aims to be “a catalyst for positive change for families”. And it really, really is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As BPW, as it’s often referred to, is a couple of hours drive away from us, and our Ticket to Ride experience starting at 9am, we decided to travel there the night before and stay over. We were so glad we did when stepping inside Gethin Lodge, with all the comfort of home (and more), just minutes away from the bike park.

The former miners cottage is one of BPW’s recommended accommodation choices and it’s easy to see why. A double garage at the rear of the property comfortably housed our 4x4 making arrival a doddle, and also housed a dartboard and table tennis table - my husband and I couldn’t resist a few games of arrows that evening.

In the garden there’s a huge table and chairs complete with parasol, an outdoor kitchen, and a bike washing station where muddy riders can shower down their equipment after a day on the woodland trails. Heading into the three-bed cottage, there’s everything a family (or group of mountain bikers) could need, from the fully equipped kitchen and two bathrooms to WiFi and a glorious log burner taking centre stage in the living room.

Gethin Lodge is the ideal place to stay when visiting BikePark Wales. Picture: Jamie Jones/NationalWorld

Speaking of which, we all slept like logs that night, waking fully refreshed for a day on two wheels. Our only regret was that we weren’t staying longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With butterflies in our tummies - mostly mine - we headed out to the bike park on what was a bright, clear morning, perfect for admiring the beauty of the Welsh valleys all around us. As we pulled up, we were met by BPW’s stone buildings, modern yet blending seamlessly with its idyllic surroundings. Next to the reception area is the cafe which offers everything needed to get set for a day of adrenaline filled action, and welcome calories after you arrive back after your ride - but more on that later.

Colin was our host for the day and we could not have asked for anyone better. Every step of the way he put us at ease, built our confidence, taught us the tricks of the trade and made the day truly exceptional.

The Ticket to Ride package we signed ourselves up for is suitable for beginners - the only prerequisite is you can actually ride a bike - and includes specially curated, fun trails. A safe yet thrilling experience for riders aged 10 and up, it’s perfect for anyone wanting to give this kind of thing a try as the bike rental and safety gear is all included. Along with a fabulous guide such as Colin, you also get the ‘uplift’ which is a lift up the mountain on one of the park’s mini buses, ready for you to bike back down.

After Colin talked us through what to expect he got us kitted out with full-face helmets, knee and elbow pads, and gloves, and off we went to be put through our paces, checking we could indeed ride a bike. Surprised to discover my very limited bike skills did afford me a go up the mountain, my daughter and husband who are slightly (a lot) more adept than me, passed with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BikePark Wales cafe is the perfect pitstop before and after tackling the mountain trails. Picture: Jamie Jones/NationalWorld

So off we went. First a short section of track led us to a waiting minibus where our bikes were loaded onto the trailer and we took our seats inside. At the top, we collected our bikes and, after taking a look at some of the more challenging tracks, we headed to the starting point of the ‘Kermit’ trail.

Kermit was designed and built to give novice riders a taste of what BikePark Wales is all about, but without the high-speed, high-risk sections of the harder trails. It has 14 rest areas you can safely stop at for a breather along the trail if you’re not used to the length of ride, which is a full five kilometres.

The trail is the longest trail at BikePark Wales, and this is a proper track, no wide, gravel paths here. It’s fair to say my daughter too was feeling some nerves about whether we could actually get down in one piece but as always, Colin was there to tell us we definitely could.

Cue one of the most fun, exhilarating, confidence-building, awesome experiences ever. Going over terrain I would never have believed we (I) could have ever successfully navigated, rushing through the trees, tackling berms (banked corners) and whoops (bumpy bits), all under the watchful eye and expert tutelage of Colin who not only explained what we needed to do on each section but also why, which meant we learned a lot and developed a real understanding of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BikePark Wales Ticket to Ride experience was an amazing adventure for all the family - even one nervous mum. Picture: Jamie Jones/NationalWorld

The expression ‘what a rush’ was made for this place. Reaching the end was bitter sweet - pumped to have completed the course but at the same time, sad it had come to an end. However, to drown your sorrows, also included in the Ticket to Ride package, is a beverage at the cafe and the BPW special hot chocolate came highly recommended by Colin who assured us it was absolutely the best thing to have after a ride. He was not wrong.

Muddied from our adventure, the atmosphere, akin to a music festival, as we milled around other cyclists living their best lives, offered the perfect wind down from the action-packed morning we’d had.

The BPW hot chocolate was the perfect end to an exhilarating downhill mountain biking adventure. Picture: Jamie Jones/NationalWorld

The family who bid BikePark Wales a fond farewell were not quite the same people who had set off that morning. We gained not only an understanding of what a completely awesome ride mountain biking at BPW offers but we all seemed to grow a little taller - proud of what we’d achieved and with a little more self-belief than we had arrived with.

As a mother who is on the less adventurous side, I felt my daughter looking at me a little differently too - for a day at least I wasn’t that boring person running a home and nagging about homework, I was adventurous and brave!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My daughter was brimming with pride too, having taken on something which at first had seemed more than a little daunting, and crushed it, coupled with the praise heaped upon her by Colin. It sparked an inner belief that is all too often missing in kids nowadays.

If BPW aims to be a catalyst for positive change for families then they achieve this in spades. Showing people how fun it is to get outdoors together, introducing them to such an epic pastime (we are all hooked on mountain biking now!) and proving that if you can be a bit brave and challenge yourself every once in a while, it can produce untold positive benefits.

Bikepark Wales fact file

The concept is simple, picture a ski resort, remove the snow and replace the pistes with an array of sweeping flowy bike trails meandering to the bottom of the mountain and you are close. Add a bunch of adrenalin and a big sprinkle of fun and you are pretty much there.

BikePark Wales is an exhilarating way to spend your day in the Welsh mountains. For beginner mountain bikers through to seasoned downhill pro's, it offers an incredible experience unlike anything else in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket to Ride Package

Suitable for beginners, it includes specially curated fun trails, maintained to the highest level with special drainage facilities. This is a safe but thrilling experience for riders of all ages.

There is a minimum height of 130cm to 150cm, and minimum age of 10 years old. All must - naturally - be able to ride a bike. Sessions take place from 9am to 1pm. Ticket to Ride is available at weekends and school holidays.

The “Ticket to Ride” package costs £325 for a family of four including bike rental (Trek Roscoe and Wahoo bikes for kids), guides, uplift and safety kit. Extra kids or adults can be added to the group at a small premium.

Uplift Package

The Uplift package is suitable for intermediates and experienced riders. The package includes unlimited nonstop uplift during the session and a full day pedal pass with unlimited access to 46 world class trails. The Uplift package costs from £46 per person, per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodation at Gethin Lodge

Gethin Lodge is 0.6 miles from BPW. It is a three bedroom, self catering holiday cottage, sleeping up to six people. Located in a quiet village with three pubs and a shop less than a two minute walk away. Stays cost £45 per person, per night, based on two sharing. For more information or to book, visit the Gethin Lodge website.