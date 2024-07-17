Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s top 10 dirtiest beaches have been unveiled with holidaymakers and locals alike urged to avoid these spots this summer.

A recent study by waste collection company, Clear It Waste, has found which UK beaches are ranked the worst for water quality if you’re looking to enjoy a swim this summer. The research examined over 400 beaches across the UK between 2018 to 2024, looking at various factors relating to the water surrounding them, including suspension due to sewage, and the average bacteria count.

The study then determined an overall water cleanliness score out of ten. The bacteria the study counted were Intestinal Enterococci (E. faecalis), a bacteria typically found in the gut and bowels, and E. coli, a bacteria typically found in the intestines of humans and animals. If a person is exposed to this bacteria symptoms can include diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps. The E. coli counts in this study are a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste contamination.

The River Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley, is the UK’s top bathing spot for swimmers to avoid, scoring just 1.65/10 for overall water cleanliness. Located in the Bradford district, the waters in this area been impacted by an average E. faecalis count of 1,579 cfu/100ml, the highest of all UK waters analysed in the study.

Neighbouring Blackpool Airport, St Annes and St Annes North both take the second spot, with an overall cleanliness score of 6.24. However, Annes North has a higher average E.coli count of 156 cfu/100ml, 11 units higher than St Annes Beach.

Last year Blackpool's beaches received 78 pollution risk warnings by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs suggesting that holiday makers may want to avoid enjoying a dip in the sea. To make matters worse, in June 2023, Blackpool North received a warning due to the sewage in the water, advising members of the public to avoid entering and now they host a water quality score of just 6.56/10.

Combe Martin in north Devon came fourth on the list of beaches to avoid for those looking to enjoy a swim, scoring 6.26/10 overall for water cleanliness. The beach in Combe Martin’s score can be attributed to a water assessment classification of good, despite hosting the highest pollution risk level of 9.9/10 of all beaches and an E. coli count of 159 cfu/100ml.

With a score of 6.48/10 for total water cleanliness, Haverigg in Copeland, Cumbria places it as the fifth beach to sit on the sand and avoid the sea. It hosts the second highest E. faecalis count of 438 cfu/100ml and E. coli count of 162 cfu/100ml. Comparatively, Fistral South in Newquay, Cornwall. has been named the best beach for swimmers after scoring an outstanding 9.99/10 for overall water cleanliness.

Located in Cornwall, the waters surrounding this beach have been labelled as excellent for the past four years, and is a top venue for major international surfing competitions, making it a much loved setting for holiday makers, water babies and water sports super fans. Listed below are the UK’s top 10 dirtiest beaches according to the study.

1. River Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley

2. St Annes

3. St Annes North

4. Combe Martin

5. Haverigg

6. Blackpool North

7. Scarborough South Bay

8. Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway

9. Weston Main

10. Blackpool Central