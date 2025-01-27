Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime: Emerald Sakara to star in brand-new series in the Caribbean

Susan Calman onboard Emerald Cruises' luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara

Luxury Yacht, Emerald Sakara, will star in another episode of the brand-new series ‘Susan Calman’s Cruise of a Lifetime’ as she discovers the breathtaking scenery of the Caribbean. The episode will air at 8pm on Friday 31 January 2025 on British television network, Channel 5.

Sailing from Marigot, Saint Martin to Anguilla as part of the eight-day Cruising the Leeward Islands itinerary, Susan will discover the smaller islands of the Caribbean. During her voyage, she will gain a unique, intimate glimpse into Caribbean life, with a mix of natural wonders and cultural experiences.

Highlights include Susan exploring Katouche Bay, stepping out of the rainforest forest to find one of the Caribbean’s most pristine beaches; discovering the unique islands of Virgin Gorda, and Jost van Dyke where Susan enjoys a ship-hosted beach BBQ, bringing passengers together in a relaxed and intimate setting. Back on board, viewers can witness Susan explore the on board amenities including sampling drinks at the Sky Bar whilst making new friends with her fellow cruisers and visiting the Marina Platform at the rear of the ship to go on a seabob adventure which she likens to a James Bond mission.

The state-of-the-art on board activities and amenities on Emerald Sakara create a perfect balance of exploration and relaxation. Carrying just 100 passengers, the luxury yacht features an infinity-style Aqua Pool on the top deck, a Marina Platform designed for easy access to water sport activities in the sea, and a Wellness Centre complete with spa, gym, and infrared sauna.

Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales & marketing, Scenic Group UK, said: “Ahead of our biggest ever Caribbean season, we are thrilled to have Susan on board experiencing our luxury yacht.

"A TV programme with an engaged audience of this size offers Emerald Cruises a unique opportunity to showcase how a luxury yacht cruise with a capacity of 100 guests is ideal for exploring the lesser-known parts of the Caribbean. As seen on screen, Susan is able to visit the most wonderful hidden coves and secret beaches in the region – places that larger ships would not be able to access.

“Susan’s reflections during the first episode highlight the joy of discovery, connection with nature and camaraderie with fellow travellers and we can’t wait for viewers to see Emerald Sakara on their screens."

Emerald Cruises is offering savings of up to 25% on selected Caribbean and Mediterranean yacht sailings throughout 2025. The New Year Sale Event also includes a half-price Balcony Suite upgrade† on selected 2025 sailings, saving guests up to £900pp. Offers are for a limited time only for all new bookings made before 13 February 2025*. 2025 cruises are almost sold out, book early for 2026 and 2027 to avoid disappointment.