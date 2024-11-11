Tenerife: 10 things not to miss at luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Abama resort

The Ritz-Carlton, Abama | Marriott International

With Instagram-worthy terracotta architecture, an impressive seven swimming pools and a world-class food offering, The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife, Abama is the perfect place for a winter sun escape.

It’s impossible to get bored at this beautiful five-star Canary Island resort. Whether you’re soaking up your picturesque surroundings or lolling by the pool, there’s something special to enjoy at every turn. Here are my top ten things that should be on your holiday bucket list, so you can make sure you’re not missing out…

1, Watch the sunset at The Retreat’s clifftop El Mirador restaurant

Don't miss the wonderful sunsets | Marriott International

Whilst on holiday, nothing beats watching the sunset before dinner, cocktail in hand… and the Ritz-Carlton’s El Mirador restaurant is without a doubt the best spot to do so. Championing traditional Spanish cuisine, El Mirador - located within the resort’s elevated VIP Retreat area - serves up delicious meat and rice dishes with a to-die-for sea view of the Atlantic as a welcome side.

2. Try a yoga class

Relax with a yoga class | NW

Whatever your wellness routine is, it certainly doesn’t have to stop on holiday - in fact, I’d be willing to bet it will get even better. The Ritz-Carlton has a beautiful spa, complete with a tranquil ‘spa garden’, which plays host to regular yoga classes. Guests of the resort’s VIP Retreat Area have exclusive access to a special wellness activity hosted every Wednesday at 11:30am.

3. Indulge with a blissful spa treatment

The Ritz-Carlton, Abama's stunning spa | Marriott International

The Ritz-Carlton certainly does luxury well, with a tempting treatment menu inspired by local traditions. I can highly recommend a muscle melting full body massage, followed by a whirl on the hotel’s water-based wellbeing circuit, which includes a Turkish-style herbal steam bath, tropical rain showers, a sauna and a plunge pool. Another spa highlight is the ‘Earth Wind and Fire’ treatment, inspired by the island’s El Teide volcano, which combines lava sand exfoliation and heated volcanic stones for ultimate relaxation.

4. Visit the Michelin starred restaurant, M.B by Martín Berasategui

The delicious lemon desert at MB | NW

If you love fine dining, a visit to the resort’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant M.B by Spanish chef Martín Berasategui should definitely be on your to-do list. Each course of the tasting menu is a masterpiece, with fresh flavours and seriously beautiful presentation combining for a truly unforgettable gourmet experience, guaranteed to be one of the highlights of your holiday.

5. Take a walk in the grounds

The resort's main pool | NW

Inspired by Moorish architecture, The Ritz-Carlton’s exteriors are just as beautiful as its stylish interiors. Make sure to take a wander through the sprawling grounds to discover the endless Instagram-worthy nooks and crannies, hidden amongst the palm trees and lush gardens. The best time to take it all in is at sunset, as the golden sun lights up the distinctive rust-hued buildings.

6. Feed the fish

There's endless fun feeding the Koi | NW

At the heart of the main hotel, you’ll find large ponds filled with golden Koi, providing endless fish-watching entertainment, especially for kids. The hotel invites guests to join them at 12pm daily to feed the fish their meal, although they ask that you hold back from feeding them any additional food!

7. Relax on Abama Beach

Marriott International

Far below the Ritz-Carlton lies Abama beach (Abama is the word for Tenerife in Guanche, the language of the ancient indigenous people of the island). A beautiful hidden cove, the beach is open to the public, but feels quiet and exclusive - there is even a dedicated area for hotel guests. Unlike many other beaches in the Canary Islands, which have striking volcanic black sand, Abama boasts a gorgeous stretch of white sand, imported from the nearby Sahara desert.

Prices start at €900 + taxes per night (approx. £750), including breakfast.

8. Have dinner at Verde Mar

The beautiful Verde Mar restaurant | NW

If you’re after a nourishing meal with an interesting twist, the Ritz-Carlton’s ‘vegetable-forward’ Verde Mar restaurant is a fabulous option. Their refined menu put plants centre stage, with meat and fish taking a back seat - and the result is some truly mind-blowing dishes, which will tantalise your tastebuds and won’t leave you feeling uncomfortably full. The starters of locally grown banana topped with mojo (salsa) and black garlic emulsion were a unique taste sensation.

9. Take a ride on a golf buggy

The zippy golf buggies are a great way to get around | NW

Set on a steep slope, the resort has a fleet of zippy little golf buggies for guests to whiz themselves between The Citadel (main hotel) and the exclusive Retreat in style. Whether you’re heading down to the pool for the day, popping back to your suite, or heading up to The Citadel for dinner at dusk, hopping onto the back of a buggy is a practical way of getting around - and always feels like a fun novelty.

10. Explore the island of Tenerife

Monje Winery | NW

You can easily spend your days soaking up The Ritz-Carlton’s luxury, but Tenerife is bursting with natural beauty to explore, from its other-worldly volcanic landscape, to its luscious mountains. If you fancy going further afield, Bodegas Monje - a vineyard that has been rated among Europe’s best - is a great day out. Around an hour away by car from the resort, the family-run winery offers friendly and informative tours, lunch accompanied by stunning sea views and, of course, plenty of their rich-tasting wines.