Kids playing in a room

A new study has revealed that Maine is the most childcare-friendly state in the U.S. The research by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed key childcare metrics across availability, cost, and subsidy via the Office of Childcare and Child Care Aware for all 50 U.S. States. Each metric was weighted, scored, and totaled to rank the top ten Childcare-Friendly U.S. states.

New Study: The Top 10 Childcare-Friendly U.S. States

Maine leads the nation with a childcare-friendly score of 69.4/100.

Iowa and Mississippi follow closely with childcare-friendly scores of 68.1/100 and 68.0/100.

Vermont scored the highest in childcare availability, South Dakota in childcare affordability, and Pennsylvania in subsidized childcare.

The research by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed key childcare metrics across availability, cost, and subsidy via the Office of Childcare and Child Care Aware for all 50 U.S. States. Each metric was weighted, scored, and totaled to rank the top ten Childcare-Friendly U.S. states.

Maine leads the nation with an overall childcare-friendly score of 69.4/100. For childcare availability, the Pine Tree State is the third-best nationwide, with 2,424 childcare facilities per 100,000 infants. The state ranks 17th in the U.S. for its average childcare cost of $10,270 and 20th for subsidized childcare: an average of seven infants out of 100 receive childcare funding in the state.

Iowa stands second with an overall childcare-friendly score of 68.1/100. With 2,122 childcare facilities per 100,000 infants, the Hawkeye State is sixth-best across the country for childcare availability. The state ranks 13th in the U.S. for childcare costs and 10th for subsidized childcare.

Mississippi takes third place with a childcare-friendly score of 68.0/100. The Magnolia State’s childcare cost ranks second nationwide, with an average annual expense of $7,455. Mississippi is also the second-best state for subsidized childcare, where 21,833 children receive assistance yearly.

Vermont lands fourth with an overall childcare-friendly score of 67.1/100. Childcare availability in the Green Mountain State is best in the nation, with 3,368 childcare facilities per 100,000 infants. However, the state ranks 39th in the U.S. for childcare costs and 10th for subsidized childcare.

West Virginia holds fifth place with a childcare-friendly score of 65.9/100. The Mountain State is the second-best in the nation for subsidized childcare, with 21,833 children receiving assistance each year. However, it ranks 23rd in the country for childcare availability and 9th for childcare cost.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented,

“The study shows that states like Maine, Iowa, and Mississippi ensure a good number of licensed facilities, manageable childcare costs, and robust subsidized funding.

“These states invest in expanding access, controlling costs, and offering subsidies to provide a more equitable and supportive environment for families of all backgrounds.”

“Working parents looking to relocate or evaluate where to raise their children may consider these top-ranking states, as they indicate a strong commitment to supporting them.”

Wyoming is in sixth spot with a total childcare-friendly score of 64.5/100. North Dakota follows in seventh place with 64.4/100, while South Dakota stands eighth with a childcare-friendly score of 62.1/100. Nebraska is in ninth place (60.9/100), and Kansas completes the top ten with an overall childcare-friendly score of 60.0/100.

Table of Extended Results:

Top 10 Best U.S. States for Childcare (Under 5 Years Old) State Childcare Availability Score out of 40 Childcare Cost Score out of 40 Subsidized Childcare Score out of 20 Childcare-Friendly Score out of 100 Rank Maine 29 29 11 69.4 1 Iowa 25 30 13 68.1 2 Mississippi 11 38 19 68.0 3 Vermont 40 14 13 67.1 4 West Virginia 15 32 19 65.9 5 Wyoming 22 29 13 64.5 6 North Dakota 26 30 8 64.4 7 South Dakota 13 40 9 62.1 8 Nebraska 23 28 10 60.9 9 Kansas 26 24 9 60.0 10

The study was conducted by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers dedicated to advocating for families affected by medical negligence.

Methodology

The study by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed key childcare indicators for U.S. states, including licensed childcare availability, cost (center- and family-home-based), and subsidized childcare support. Each dimension was scored and combined to produce an overall Childcare Score out of 100.

Dataset

Data Sources

Infant population – https://datacenter.aecf.org/data/tables/101-child-population-by-age-group#detailed/2/2-53/false/2545/62/419

– https://datacenter.aecf.org/data/tables/101-child-population-by-age-group#detailed/2/2-53/false/2545/62/419 Childcare facilities – https://www.childcareaware.org/catalyzing-growth-using-data-to-change-child-care-2022/#LandscapeAnalysis

– https://www.childcareaware.org/catalyzing-growth-using-data-to-change-child-care-2022/#LandscapeAnalysis Childcare cost – https://info.childcareaware.org/hubfs/2023_Affordability_Analysis.pdf

– https://info.childcareaware.org/hubfs/2023_Affordability_Analysis.pdf Subsidized childcare – https://acf.gov/occ/data/fy-2022-preliminary-data-table-1

– https://acf.gov/occ/data/fy-2022-preliminary-data-table-1 Study by: www.birthinjurylawyer.com