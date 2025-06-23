The travel trends redefining 2025 - expert insight from Oasis Travel

Wellness Escapes | Try: Menorca, Balearic Islands

Much more than just the latest travel ‘buzz words’, several holiday trends have been hitting the headlines recently as the focus turns to deeper experiences in travel.

Julie-Anne Vaughan, Manager of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel Team, explains: “Today’s holiday makers are choosing getaways that offer more than just a change of scenery, they’re seeking purpose, personalisation and unique experiences. From wellness retreats and solo escapes to multi-generational adventures and food-focused getaways.”

Travel trends shaping how we holiday in 2025 include;

Wellness Escapes | Try: Menorca, Balearic Islands

Designed to focus on relaxation, self-care, and overall well-being, wellness travel has gone mainstream. Oasis Travel recommend Menorca as an emerging nature-focused alternative to its busier Balearic neighbours. The island offers tranquil resorts, boutique wellness retreats and unspoiled beaches. With yoga, meditation, gentle hiking on the Camí de Cavalls and a strong focus on sustainability, Menorca is perfect for those seeking rest, renewal, and a slower pace.

Food-Focused Breaks | Try: San Sebastián, Spain

Centred around indulging in local cuisine, trying new food experiences and learning about the culture. Food-focused breaks are only increasing in popularity. Oasis Travel recommend San Sebastián as a dream destination for gourmet travellers, blending world-class cuisine with coastal charm. Easily accessible via Biarritz or Bilbao, it's perfect for those seeking a mix of beach relaxation and unforgettable food adventures.

Off-the-Beaten-Path Nature Adventures | Try: The Faroe Islands

For those craving raw beauty and mindful exploration, Nature Adventures allow travellers to immerse themselves in natural environments, explore rugged landscapes, local wildlife and scenic beauty in areas often less commercialised. Oasis Travel recommend the Faroe Islands, which offer dramatic landscapes, hidden waterfalls, and peaceful villages far from the crowds. Ideal for walking holidays, photography and quiet adventure.

Serene ‘Calmcations’ | Try: Norway or Finland

As travellers seek true rest, “Calmcations” are rising - quiet, tech-free getaways that prioritise mindfulness and rejuvenation. Think sound-focused retreats like Havila Voyages’ coastal cruises in Norway or off-grid cabins in Finland’s archipelago. With activities like guided meditation, forest bathing, and digital detoxes, these peaceful escapes are ideal for solo travellers or multigenerational groups looking to unwind and reconnect.

Destination Dupes | Try: Uzbekistan or Madagascar

Lesser-known travel spots offering a similar experience to popular tourist destinations but with fewer crowds, lower prices and more authenticity. Oasis Travel recommendhidden gems like Uzbekistan’s Silk Road cities or Madagascar’s secluded beaches, offering rich culture and authentic experiences without the crowds. These under-the-radar destinations are perfect for curious travellers seeking exclusivity and immersive adventures.

