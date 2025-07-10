These Cornish beaches look just like the Med and you definitely don't need a passport

Cornwall Beach

Dreaming of crystal-clear waters but not so keen on airport queues or sky-high airfares? These three homegrown coastal gems prove you don’t need to travel far to feel a world away. From sleepy harbour towns that could pass for Greek fishing villages to swim spots serving serious Bondi Beach vibes, the team at Park Holidays has uncovered three stunning UK locations that have the perfect beaches for your summer escape.

And with a heatwave summer on the cards, now is the perfect time to plan your visit.

Polperro Cornwall

With whitewashed cottages and boats bobbing in the tiny harbour, Polperro feels more like a tucked-away Greek island than a Cornish fishing village. On a sunny day, the sea turns an Aegean shade of turquoise and narrow, winding streets lead to cafés and shops with serious Santorini charm. Add in the scent of fish and chips instead of souvlaki, and you've got the perfect UK-Greek crossover.

Swap Bondi for Summerleaze beach and you’d barely notice the difference. This stretch of coast boasts golden sands, rolling surf and a vibrant, outdoorsy buzz. From wet-suited surfers racing down to the water, to panoramic views, it’s got all the beach energy of Sydney, minus the jet lag. If you’re after that carefree, barefoot lifestyle, this is the place to soak it up.

Polkerris Beach is one of Cornwall’s best-kept sunset secrets. As the day draws to a close, the beach transforms. The sky shifts from pink to burnt orange, and the harbour glows with warmth. West-facing and perfectly sheltered, it’s an ideal spot to wind down after a sun-soaked day. Whether you’re sat outside the Rashleigh Inn with a drink in hand or barefoot on the sand watching the tide roll, Polkerris does sunset magic like nowhere else.

