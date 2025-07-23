Tomb discovery in Belize of first Caracol King, Te K’ab Chaak, the first known ruler of Caracol and the founder of its royal dynasty

Caracol Natural Monument Reservation, Archaeological site in Belize

During the 2025 field season, the Caracol Archaeological Project uncovered the tomb of Te K’ab Chaak, the first known ruler of Caracol and the founder of its royal dynasty.

The team led by Drs. Arlen and Diane Chase from the University of Houston, carried out this investigation under a formal Archaeological Permit issued by the Institute of Archaeology, NICH.

The tomb, located in the Northeast Acropolis at Caracol, contained an extraordinary assemblage of jadeite ornaments, carved bone tubes, pottery vessels, spondylus shell, and a mosaic jadeite mask. These items reflect both local traditions and connections with central Mexico, particularly Teotihuacan, suggesting diplomatic relationships at the highest levels of society dating back to the early 4th century AD.

The burial dates to approximately 331 AD, with supporting evidence of elite ritual activity along with other high-status burials in the surrounding structures. The presence of central Mexican-style artifacts, including Pachuca green obsidian and Teotihuacan-style weaponry, underscores the complexity of Caracol’s early political landscape.

This research, supported by the University of Houston and several foundations, continues under the supervision and collaboration of the IA, NICH. Future analyses will include ancient DNA studies, isotope testing, and the reconstruction of artifacts such as the jadeite mask.

The Institute of Archaeology remains committed to overseeing and facilitating responsible archaeological research in Belize through its permitting system, while also ensuring that discoveries like this contribute to education, public awareness, and cultural pride.