A ‘popular’ British Airways pilot has died ‘suddenly’, forcing the airline to cancel its flight from St Lucia to London Gatwick.

The Flight BA2158 was scheduled to land at 8.50am on Monday (November 4) but it was grounded after the Senior First Officer, which has not been named, suddenly collapsed in a public area, shocking the airline’s crew.

A source told a news outlet: “This tragedy has left British Airways staff stunned and deeply upset. The Senior First Officer was very popular, and his death was completely out of the blue. He was the life and soul; a really popular guy.”

British Airways has provided counselling for the crew and has been assisting the pilot’s family during this difficult time. “Bosses have handled the tragedy in an incredibly sensitive way, and staff can speak to a trained counsellor if it helps them,” the source added.

British Airways said in a statement: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time.” The airline is coordinating with authorities in St. Lucia to offer support to the family and to handle the situation with care.