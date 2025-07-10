You might see a number of different coloured flags displayed on UK beaches - but what do they actually mean?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For much of the country it’s pretty hot right now and so a cool down at the beach will be on the cards for many this summer. In fact, during a heatwave, there’s pretty much nowhere as appealing as the seaside, and the UK has plenty of attractive options if you are thinking of heading to the coast.

However, there are hidden dangers at the beach you should be aware of. Luckily, there are systems in place to alert beach-goers of anything happening they need to be wary of - namely a flag system letting you know of the safest places to enter the water or if it’s unsafe to enter the water at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those of us who spend most of our time inland, those flags may be quite meaningless though, so we’re here to make sure you do your homework before head to the coast. Read on to find out what it means when you see a particular flag flying at the beach.

You might see a number of different coloured flags displayed on UK beaches - but what do they actually mean? | Getty Images

UK beach flags and their meanings

Travel experts at Parkdean Resorts have revealed the meanings behind the flag colours, so you can safely enjoy the whitest sandy beaches.

Red: The presence of a red flag on the beach signifies conditions are not safe for swimming.

The presence of a red flag on the beach signifies conditions are not safe for swimming. Orange: The presence of an orange windsock signifies strong wind conditions; beach goers should be cautious when swimming. Inflatables should not be used when this flag is flying.

The presence of an orange windsock signifies strong wind conditions; beach goers should be cautious when swimming. Inflatables should not be used when this flag is flying. Red and yellow: A red and yellow flag at the beach signifies that a lifeguard is patrolling the area. This is the safest place to swim and bodyboard.

A red and yellow flag at the beach signifies that a lifeguard is patrolling the area. This is the safest place to swim and bodyboard. Black and white: A black and white chequered flag signifies that the area is designated for water sports, surfing, kayaking and paddle boarding. You should never swim or bodyboard in this area.

A spokesperson for the holiday group said online searches for ‘beach flag meanings’ have surged by +158%, adding: “As travellers head to the coast this summer, beachgoers may notice a range of safety flags flying along UK beaches.”