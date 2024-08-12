Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A travel expert has shared what to do if your airline loses your luggage to “minimise the disruption”.

Maryanne Sparkes, a Travel Expert from European Waterways, told NationalWorld that the “key is preparation and knowing your rights”. She says that your carry-on is “your lifeline in case of lost luggage” and holidaymakers should “pack essentials like a change of clothes - enough to tide you over until your bags arrive” including medications, travel documents, chargers, and valuables like jewellery or electronics.

For beach holidays, she says “a swimsuit and cover-up are must-haves” and “don't forget travel insurance that covers lost luggage”. To prevent your luggage being lost Ms Sparkes advises to “use durable luggage tags with clear contact information” and “personalise your bag with bright ribbons, stickers, or a unique cover to easily identify it.”

She added: “Before checking in, take photos of your luggage and its contents. This serves as proof in case of loss or damage claims. If you’re carrying valuables, keep receipts for insurance purposes.”

A travel expert has shared what to do if your airline loses your luggage to “minimise the disruption”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

What to do if your luggage is lost

Ms Sparkes says holidaymakers should “act swiftly” and “head to the airline’s baggage service counter and report the loss.” She added: “Provide your baggage claim ticket and a detailed description of your bag, including the photos you took. Get a reference number for your claim, as you’ll need it for follow-ups.

“Familiarise yourself with the airline's compensation rules. For instance, in the EU, the Montreal Convention offers up to €1,300 for lost luggage, but this varies by airline. Stay in touch with the airline for updates.

“Many airlines offer online tracking systems to monitor your bag's whereabouts. If your luggage is delayed, most airlines will reimburse you for essential items. Keep receipts as proof of purchase. Some credit cards offer lost luggage benefits, so check your card's terms for additional coverage.”

If your luggage is officially declared lost, Ms Sparkes says to “file a claim with the airline” and “use the documentation and photos you collected to support your claim.” She added: “Don’t be afraid to negotiate the compensation offered, especially if you have receipts for lost items. Also, provide the airline with your home address in case your luggage turns up later.”

How to prevent luggage loss

Ms Sparkes says to “invest in a GPS luggage tracker like Apple AirTag or Tile to locate your bag in real time” and “research airlines that are known for their baggage handling efficiency” to prevent your luggage from being lost. She also advises holidaymakers facing this situation to “stay calm and positive.”

She added: “Airline staff are there to assist, so a polite demeanour can help. View this as an unexpected adventure and explore local shops or try new experiences. Remember, travel is about the journey, and setbacks can lead to unforgettable memories.”