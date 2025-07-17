Travel expert and Race Across the World winner, Alfie Watts takes on a global travel challenge with his smart travel hacks

Former Race Across the World winner and confessed travel hacker Alfie Watts has taken on a new challenge from Virgin Red to take on his own Race Across the World using Virgin Points. In just four days, the travel expert travelled to three continents, enjoying the vibrant Rosebank and 44 Stanley Street spaces in Johannesburg, indulging in street food at London's Borough Market, before ending his trip in the iconic Big Apple.

Virgin Red’s challenge to Alfie is designed to test whether travel hacking – the art of using loyalty points, insider tricks, and strategic planning – can truly unlock global adventures.

Watts, whose no-nonsense travel style and smart spending helped him win over viewers during his Race Across the World appearance, jumped at the chance to show just how far a few travel hacks can take you.

The challenge comes as more Brits adopt a hacker mindset when it comes to travel. According to Virgin Red’s new research, 55% of Gen Z already consider themselves travel hackers, and more than four in 10 (42%) admit to regretting not earning points on their previous holidays.

Alfie Watts, former Race Across the World Winner

With millions preparing to jet off on their summer holidays and looking for ways to get more value from their getaways, Alfie advised:

"Travel doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you’re using travel hacks – and this trip proves it," said Alfie. "With Virgin Red, I flew 9,000 miles across three continents in just 72 hours and stayed in incredible places using Virgin Points – points that can be earned through everyday spending like shopping, commuting, and booking holidays. But it's not just about the flights – it's the little hacks that make a big difference."

When planning his savvy trip using Virgin Points, Alfie used the following tricks to make life easier on his travels: "I normally pack light to avoid pricey hold luggage fees; however, on this trip, my Virgin Atlantic flights included baggage, saving me the costs. I also use an eSIM to stay connected without needing to switch out my physical SIM."

"I’ve learned from previous experiences that sometimes a long-haul flight pays off when the cost of living at your destination is super low, which helps to balance out costs. When I use the reward seat checkers and look at off-peak times, it's even easier to get these long-haul flights at the best price."

Alfie Watts in Johannesburg as part of his journey around the world using Virgin Points

"Hiring a car and asking locals for recommendations also allows me the freedom to explore beyond the usual tourist spots. These are the ultimate travel hacks that lots of people can use when planning a trip or already abroad. The beauty is, they are open to anyone."

Brits turn to travel hacking

The idea of travel hacking is catching on across the UK. According to a survey of 2,000 respondents, travellers utilise an average of three hacks on a typical holiday, with 57% getting tips from friends and family. While 14% look to social media for guidance on ways they could benefit when heading away.

More than half (52%) say hacks influence how they plan holidays, with many utilising hacks to find clever ways to uncover hidden destinations (51%) and find more affordable travel options (61%).

A quarter (26%) of all respondents said certain hacks have influenced their decision on where to travel.

Virgin Red's research found that almost four in 10 (38%) of Brits now identify as travel hackers as trust for hacks continues to grow. More thaneight in 10 (83%) of younger travellers aged between 24 and 44 were found to trust travel advice from people who are 'in the know', compared with only 58% of those aged 65 and above.

Of those to utilise travel hacks, 20% like to keep the knowledge to themselves so others don’t benefit, but 33% selflessly like to share the love.

Yet despite the enthusiasm, just 39% of UK travellers collect loyalty points or miles, with many missing out – a further 42% say they regret not earning on past trips.

The average British traveller uses three hacks per holiday. Among the most popular? Booking flights on weekdays, bundling hotels with flights, and using points for upgrades are already common practices for 27% of holidaymakers.

TOP 10 HACKS BEFORE TRAVELLING (As returned by Virgin Red research)

Booking flights to leave on weekdays

Booking flights and hotels together (i.e. in a package deal)

Using flight comparison websites

Packing light to avoid baggage fees

Booking accommodation with free cancellation

Booking flights to leave during off-peak times

Checking alternative airports (i.e. looking to fly to/from an airport that isn’t the ‘main’ airport at/near my destination)

Booking last-minute deals

Using loyalty points for upgrades or other discounts

Using credit card travel benefits

Vicki Simpson, Managing Director Commercial, Virgin Red, said: "Virgin Red is the ultimate travel hack to turn points earned from everyday spending into lifetime memories. Alfie’s trip shows how far loyalty points can get you.

“Reward points give travellers the chance to fast track their travels while slowing their spending. Whether it's a short weekend away or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, these smarter ways to travel can undoubtedly make a difference "

Alfie documented his points-powered trip, which is now live on social media, giving followers access to travel tips, behind-the-scenes hacks, and destination inspiration – just in time for summer.