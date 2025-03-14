Travel expert Rebecca Hall announces pre-sale availability of five new Rough Guides
Rebecca Hall is a seasoned travel writer with a deep passion for Greek culture and landscapes, all of which has played a pivotal role in crafting these essential guides. Whether you’re planning an island-hopping adventure or an in-depth exploration of the mainland and its cities, these Rough Guide guides provide the ultimate resource for experiencing Greece to the fullest.
The titles now available for pre-order include:
Rough Guide to Greece – A comprehensive guide covering the best of Greece’s mainland and islands.
Rough Guide to the Greek Islands – The definitive guide to Greece’s stunning archipelagos.
Mini Rough Guide to Rhodes – A handy guide to one of Greece’s most historic and beautiful islands.
Mini Rough Guide to Corfu – A compact yet insightful travel companion for this lush Ionian island.
Rough Guide to the Peloponnese – An essential guide to Greece’s myth-rich southern mainland region.
Any reader will find them packed with expert recommendations, insider tips, and cultural insights, making them indispensable for travellers seeking to immerse themselves in Greece’s history, gastronomy, and landscapes.
Rebecca has long been recognised for her travel writing expertise, particularly within Greece where she has immersed herself into the culture and explored extensively. Her work brings authenticity and firsthand experience to Rough Guides, ensuring readers receive the most reliable and inspiring travel advice.
Pre-orders are now open, with official release dates approaching soon. Secure your copy today and start planning your Greek adventure with the help of Rebecca’s expert guidance.