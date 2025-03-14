Travel expert Rebecca Hall announces pre-sale availability of five new Rough Guides

Rough Guide to Rhodes

Renowned travel writer and Greece expert Rebecca Hall has contributed to two and solely written three upcoming Rough Guide travel guidebooks, now available for pre-sale on Amazon. Covering some of Greece’s most captivating destinations, these meticulously crafted guides offer travellers the most up-to-date insights, recommendations, and expert advice to explore Greece like never before.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Hall is a seasoned travel writer with a deep passion for Greek culture and landscapes, all of which has played a pivotal role in crafting these essential guides. Whether you’re planning an island-hopping adventure or an in-depth exploration of the mainland and its cities, these Rough Guide guides provide the ultimate resource for experiencing Greece to the fullest.

The titles now available for pre-order include:

Rough Guide to Greece – A comprehensive guide covering the best of Greece’s mainland and islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Hall, travel writer

Rough Guide to the Greek Islands – The definitive guide to Greece’s stunning archipelagos.

Mini Rough Guide to Rhodes – A handy guide to one of Greece’s most historic and beautiful islands.

Mini Rough Guide to Corfu – A compact yet insightful travel companion for this lush Ionian island.

Rough Guide to the Peloponnese – An essential guide to Greece’s myth-rich southern mainland region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any reader will find them packed with expert recommendations, insider tips, and cultural insights, making them indispensable for travellers seeking to immerse themselves in Greece’s history, gastronomy, and landscapes.

Rebecca has long been recognised for her travel writing expertise, particularly within Greece where she has immersed herself into the culture and explored extensively. Her work brings authenticity and firsthand experience to Rough Guides, ensuring readers receive the most reliable and inspiring travel advice.

Pre-orders are now open, with official release dates approaching soon. Secure your copy today and start planning your Greek adventure with the help of Rebecca’s expert guidance.