Adelaide Airport: Man dies at major airport in Australia after choking to death - despite frantic bid by emergency services to save him
The incident occurred in the evening on Monday (7 April). Bystanders rushed to help the man who collapsed in the airport’s main terminal before emergency services arrived at about 9pm.
One person tried to clear the man’s airways and used a defibrillator, but he could not be saved., according to The Advertiser. The 50-year-old man died at the scene.
A police spokesman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
