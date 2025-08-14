Air Canada says it will begin a gradual suspension of flights ahead of a possible strike.

The airline is allowing an orderly shutdown of flights as it faces a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants on Saturday. "To provide our customers with certainty, we are now beginning a phased wind down of most of our operations, to be completed over the next three days," a statement posted to Air Canada's website Wednesday said.

It comes after the union representing about 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice. The first flights are expected to be canceled Thursday, with more on Friday and a complete cessation of flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge by the weekend.

“We regret the impact a disruption will have on our customers, our stakeholders and the communities we serve," a statement from Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada said. He added: "However, the disappointing conduct of CUPE’s negotiators and the union’s stated intention to launch a strike puts us in a position where our only responsible course of action is to provide certainty by implementing an orderly suspension of Air Canada’s and Air Canada Rouge’s operations through a lockout.

“As we have seen elsewhere in our industry with other labour disruptions, unplanned or uncontrolled shutdowns, such as we are now at risk of through a strike, can create chaos for travellers that is far, far worse." Air Canada said customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and they will be eligible for a full refund.

The company also said it has made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide customers with alternative travel options to the extent possible. "If your flight is cancelled, we will do our very best to rebook you on the first available flight, exploring options with over 120 international and domestic carriers," Air Canada said. "As we are in peak summer travel season, we know that space will still be very limited. If your travel is disrupted, you can always choose a refund."