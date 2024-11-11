The worst airlines for food have been unveiled - and surprisingly the airline crowned the winner of the most disgusting food isn’t Ryanair.

A study conducted by BoyleSports analysed the top 20 UK and international airlines to determine the results. The team at BoyleSports looked through masses of TripAdvisor feedback targeting the search term "food" paired with words such as "disgusting," "bad," "awful," and "terrible" to determine the number of negative food reviews with airlines.

The airlines that researchers analysed are Aer Lingus, Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Eastern Airways, easyJet, jet2, Loganair, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Wizz Air, Emirates, Qantas, TUI Airways, KLM, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, American Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Canada, and Air France. Aer Lingus was found to have the highest percentage of negative food reviews out of these airlines, with 3.31 percent of its total 13,862 reviews critical of its onboard catering.

One reviewer took to TripAdvisor and claimed: "I pre-ordered children's meals, which did not arrive, and the food on the plane was absolutely not edible." A total of 104 of the 460 comments also directly mentioned the catering options as "inedible" or "not edible," with another claiming that the food was raw.

Another reviewer wrote: "Food was disgusting on the plane, raw rice, raw food. I would not recommend Aer Lingus. I will try a different airline."

However, there was a positive review amid the hundreds of complaints, as one TripAdvisor user stated: "Food was good, but thimble-sized portions." Etihad Airways follows closely with 3.02 percent of its reviews related to poor food quality, making it the second-most criticised airline in this category, while TUI Airways, Air Canada and Qantas make up the top five.

Listed below are the airlines with the worst food reviews.

1. Aer Lingus - 3.31 percent

2. Etihad Airways - 3.02 percent

3. TUI Airways - 2.59 percent

4. Air Canada - 2.35 percent

5. Qantas - 2.33 percent

6. Virgin Atlantic Airways - 2.21 percent

7. Loganair - 2.14 percent

8. Wizz Air - 2.14 percent

9. Qatar Airways - 1.78 percent

10. Singapore Airlines - 1.56 percent