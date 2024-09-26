Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning has been issued to families at UK airports as items such as children’s medicine Calpol has been flagged as an explosive by security scanners.

New high-tech airport CT scanners designed to detect explosives and speed up security have been flagging up liquid medicine such as Calpol and liquid Nurofen. Both of the items have been rejected by the CT scanners, posing fresh nightmares for families going abroad.

While Calpol, which is liquid paracetamol, is completely legal to take through security, the AI-powered software in the news systems has hit a glitch and is not picking up on them as everyday items. The scanners are reportedly rejecting items with the medicines in, forcing passengers to wait in queues for further security checks causing more delays.

One security source claimed they were having to throw the medicines away at first, forcing people to buy new ones at their own expense. The source told The Sun that liquid paracetamol was being "instantly rejected" and “it’s causing huge queues as families always travel with the medicine”.

The source added: "It’s only recently that we’ve been able to hand them back to passengers - before that we’d have to throw them away and tell families to buy more in the departure lounge." It comes after a U-turn decision was made to not scrap the 100ml liquid rule.

Airports across the country were told they had to install the scanners by June this year, with the hopes it would speed security along after removing the need to remove liquids and electronics from bags. Many major airports such as Heathrow and Manchester however failed to meet the deadline and have now been given until next year to switch to the new scanners.

In June, the government announced the 100ml liquid rule was back. While you no longer have to remove anything from your bag, inconsistencies in the software have seen innocent items flagged as potentially dangerous. Currently, there are no plans to drop the new rules while the glitches in the system are addressed both here in the UK and abroad.

A Department For Transport spokesperson told Sun Travel: “The new security equipment being rolled out at UK airports enhances security for passengers. Passengers should continue to check security requirements with airports before they travel and come prepared with liquids no larger than 100mL in hand baggage.”