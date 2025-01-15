Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millions of passengers face severe disruption due to a huge upgrade of Britain's most important railway.

Work to replace more than 150 miles of overhead wires installed more than half a century ago on the West Coast Main Line is expected to start next year and cost nearly £4billion. The work which will also include signal upgrades and track replacement is seen as essential to keep passenger and freight trains moving between Scotland and England.

Network Rail will close sections of the line for weeks every year once the project gets under way, planning documents show. A source familiar with the industry told the Times engineers will take control of the line and shut it down for trains for three separate two-week periods each year between 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The stations affected will include Warrington Bank Quay, Wigan, Pres- ton, Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith and Carlisle. It is expected that bus replacement services will be offered but planners are bracing themselves for delays across the UK.

Avanti West Coast, which operates services between London and Scotland said said it was too early to say what the full impact would be on its timetable. It is understood the infrastructure operator has planned spending for the project until the end of the 'control' period, which runs until 2028. Chris Coleman, the industry programme director for the north at Network Rail, said: "Disruptive access will be required to deliver this work, which we will consult and agree with the wider industry over the coming months."

The West Coast Main Line connects London and Glasgow with branches going via Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other cities. It is one of the busiest freight routes in Europe, carrying 40 per cent of all UK rail freight traffic.