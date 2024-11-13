British Airways stewardess, 45, found slumped in car over steering wheel still in cabin crew uniform five times over drink limit
The 45-year-old was almost five times over the drink drive limit when she was found slumped in her car on a roundabout, a court heard on Tuesday (12 November). Police had been alerted by concerned drivers over Emma Newton-Owen's erratic driving.
They later had a second call from an ambulance crew who found her car was blocking others on a roundabout and unable to continue their journey. When police reached the scene her car had been moved to the side of the road by a taxi driver with Newton-Owen slumped over the steering wheel.
It was initially thought she had a medical episode, but she admitted to police she had been drinking. Newton-Owen was arrested at the scene on September 19 still in her BA uniform.
Prosecutor Natalie Roepke told the court Newton-Owen told police before being breathalysed: “I am going to be honest, it's going to come back positive.” A blood alcohol test at a police station later showed she was almost five times over the legal drink drive limit.
Guildford Magistrate's Court was told Newton-Owen was driving back to her home in Horley, Surrey, from Heathrow Airport after being part of a BA crew on a short haul flight on September 19. Her solicitor Annie Finn told the court she had dreaded going home as she was a victim of ongoing domestic violence.
She said her decision to drink and drive was a “cry for help” and she had made the wrong decision. The court was told Newton-Owen was now separated from her husband Gawain after he was arrested following allegations of domestic violence, including hitting his wife with a bottle and threatening to kill her.
Finn said: “There was a lot going on with controlling behaviour. All of it became too much and she took the decision to drive. This was a cry for help.”
She added: “she is now a single mum with a six-year-old daughter. Her husband is no longer living at the home address and she is being supported by her parents.” The court was told Newton-Owen had no previous convictions and was hard working and of good character.
Newton-Owen wiped away tears as she stood in the dock and pleaded guilty to drink driving. The court was told she was now on long term sick leave from British Airways where she has worked as a flight attendant for 20 years.
