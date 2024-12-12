A British woman has fallen “seriously ill” on holiday in Kenya with her husband - which was booked after he was found to be “cancer free”.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her son, Jamie Flint, as the woman had “inadvertently” answered questions wrong on her travel insurance and so the insurance company “have declined any help at all”. Mr Flint says his “wonderful” and “kind” mother has been “taken seriously ill with grade four liver and kidney failure whilst on holiday in Kenya this October.”

She is currently in Mombasa Intensive Care Unit in Kenya. He said: “Our Mother has been the only carer for our Father since February 2024 when he was diagnosed with cancer and had a major operation. He had weeks in ICU, HDU and 24 weeks of chemotherapy. In August thankfully he was diagnosed cancer free.

“They decided to take a holiday and organised it immediately. My Mother completed a questionnaire for their travel insurance but inadvertently answered wrongly and the insurance company have declined any help at all. The hospital bills are unbelievably high and although they have managed so far the final cost could be in the tens of thousands.”

He added: “My parents have dedicated their lives helping others and fundraising in the country they love. Since 1990 they have raised thousands of pounds to support Watamu Primary School, Watamu Hospital, The Angel Trust, EcoWorld, Orphanage and Rape Crisis Centre to name just a few.

“We are desperate to get her well and back home to England ASAP to continue her treatment. The cost to fly her home is astronomical. Any donation large or small will be so very much appreciated by all of our family.” The GoFundMe page hopes to raise £40,000 overall and so far over £16,000 has been donated.