Cheap summer holidays 2025: Which? unveils the cheapest destinations this year for an all-inclusive holiday
Consumer platform Which? has compiled a list of the cheapest all-inclusive destinations on offer for summer 2025 (if you book swiftly). Topping the list is the Costa Blanca, a stretch of coast in Spain’s Alicante province where the average price per person for a 7-night all-inclusive package is £1,113, or €1,315.
Costa Blanca is a popular holiday destination as it has fantastic transport links, an incredibly favourable climate, rich cultural heritage and blue flag beaches. Benidorm is one of the liveliest resorts in Costa Blanca, with everything from cutting-edge clubbing to family nights out in friendly bars and restaurants.
Fuerteventura came in second place, where the average is £1,146, and Tenerife came in third, with an average of £1,189. In fact, Spanish destinations claim five of the top 10 holiday spots, with others including spots in Türkiye, Greece and Bulgaria – read on for the full list.
10 cheapest places for a summer holiday
These are the 10 cheapest destinations for an all-inclusive summer holiday this year according to Which?. The list also includes the average price per person for a 7-night all-inclusive package.
- Costa Blanca, Spain - £1,113
- Fuerteventura, Canary Islands - £1,146
- Tenerife, Canary Islands - £1,189
- Dalaman area, Türkiye - £1,222
- Bourgas area, Bulgaria - £1,228
- Zante, Greece - £,1266
- Mallorca - £1,266
- Gran Canaria, Canary Islands - £1,268
- Cyprus - £1,314
- Madeira - £1,346
