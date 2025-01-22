Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British passport is to be made available on smartphones by 2027, paving the way for it to be accepted for international travel.

The digital passport is part of the new government “wallet’ where people can save documents to their phone using an app. It will also contain an e-driving licence which will be launched by the end of this year.

Initially it would only be for domestic use, but could eventually be used for international travel, subject to agreements. Finland was the first country to digitise its passport, which Finns have been able to use on their smartphones for travel to the UK as part of a pilot programme. The EU is also exploring digital passports.

The wallet and a new government app were launched by Peter Kyle, the technology secretary. He said they were the beginning of “wrapping [government] services around individual people’s needs, not as it currently is, asking citizens to wrap their lives around the needs of services”. It's also going to make it easier to apply for childcare or reporting a lost passport.

Mr Kyle said there are a few factors to consider for the passport option to be approved. He told The Times: “The key function you want from the passport is being able to travel with it without constantly being worried you forgot your passport.

"But it's not dependent on Britain, it depends on the country you're travelling to. So we're keeping a close eye on international standards. When those standards become clearer, then, of course, you have a Government that would aspire to be able to benefit from it as much as possible."

By 2027, hopefully all government credentials will be available on the app. This would include birth certificate, national insurance number, power of attorney, marriage and DBS certificates.

Brenda Beltrán, travel and technology expert at Holafly said: “The introduction of digital passports and driving licences is a game-changer for travellers. Imagine having all your essential travel documents just a few taps away on your smartphone - it’s the ultimate convenience. However, this innovation hinges on one crucial factor: staying connected.

“As we become more reliant on digital solutions, reliable internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially when travelling abroad. Having the convenience of all your important documents readily available on your phone (a device that most people never leave home without) can make any form of travelling that much easier. But this is about more than just convenience; it’s about making travel smoother, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone.”