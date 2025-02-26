Elizabeth Line strike: London Tube line strike called off as drivers get new pay offer - but strikes still planned for two more dates in March
The planned strikes were due to take place on Thursday (27 February) and Saturday (1 March). The walkouts would have caused travel disruption in the capital.
Aslef said its executive would consider a revised offer from the line's operators MTR, on Wednesday. The Elizabeth line is the cross-London mass transit line, which opened in May 2022, and carries about 800,000 passengers a day.
Virtually all drivers on the line are in the union and had voted overwhelmingly for industrial action. Aslef blames MTR for the dispute.
Despite Thursday and Saturday’s strike being called off, two more strikes are still going ahead in March as no comment has been made on these. Strikes are still planned by the ASLEF union on Saturday 8, and Monday 10 March.
If they go ahead, we expect Elizabeth line services to be significantly disrupted, with:
Between Abbey Wood and Reading/Heathrow
- No service on any strike day
Between Liverpool Street and Shenfield
- We will confirm details of services between Liverpool Street National Rail station and Shenfield nearer the time
Mornings after strikes
- There may be some disruption to early morning services on the Elizabeth line
- Check before you travel
Other TfL services
There are no other strikes on TfL services on these dates. Some services may be busier than normal - especially the Central, District lines and Jubilee lines.
The RMT union has been staging regular strikes by train managers on Avanti West Coast intercity services on most Sundays, action that is scheduled to last until the end of May. The most recent three weeks of strikes , however, were called off earlier this month to allow for “intensive negotiations” in a dispute over rest-day working.
