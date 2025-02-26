Planned strikes by train drivers on London's Elizabeth line have been called off following a new pay offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned strikes were due to take place on Thursday (27 February) and Saturday (1 March). The walkouts would have caused travel disruption in the capital.

Aslef said its executive would consider a revised offer from the line's operators MTR, on Wednesday. The Elizabeth line is the cross-London mass transit line, which opened in May 2022, and carries about 800,000 passengers a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtually all drivers on the line are in the union and had voted overwhelmingly for industrial action. Aslef blames MTR for the dispute.

Planned strikes by train drivers on London's Elizabeth line have been called off following a new pay offer. (Photo: Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Despite Thursday and Saturday’s strike being called off, two more strikes are still going ahead in March as no comment has been made on these. Strikes are still planned by the ASLEF union on Saturday 8, and Monday 10 March.

If they go ahead, we expect Elizabeth line services to be significantly disrupted, with:

Between Abbey Wood and Reading/Heathrow

No service on any strike day

Between Liverpool Street and Shenfield

We will confirm details of services between Liverpool Street National Rail station and Shenfield nearer the time

Mornings after strikes

There may be some disruption to early morning services on the Elizabeth line

Check before you travel

Other TfL services

There are no other strikes on TfL services on these dates. Some services may be busier than normal - especially the Central, District lines and Jubilee lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RMT union has been staging regular strikes by train managers on Avanti West Coast intercity services on most Sundays, action that is scheduled to last until the end of May. The most recent three weeks of strikes , however, were called off earlier this month to allow for “intensive negotiations” in a dispute over rest-day working.