Emirates flight: Passengers stuck on plane from Dubai at Sydney Airport after man dies on board
Australian Federal Police and NSW Ambulance were called to a plane on the tarmac about 6:20am, where a 66-year-old man was treated by paramedics. Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died at the scene.
NewsWire understands he died of natural causes. The emergency saw passengers stranded on the plane, unable to disembark, for some time after landing.
NSW Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, with a report to be prepared for the coroner.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.