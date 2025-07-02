An Emirates flight from Dubai was halted at Sydney Airport after a passenger died on board.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian Federal Police and NSW Ambulance were called to a plane on the tarmac about 6:20am, where a 66-year-old man was treated by paramedics. Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died at the scene.

NewsWire understands he died of natural causes. The emergency saw passengers stranded on the plane, unable to disembark, for some time after landing.

NSW Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, with a report to be prepared for the coroner.

More to follow.