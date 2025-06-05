England vs Andorra 2025: How to get to RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, where to eat and drink in Spanish city - as fans gear up for qualifying match
The game has been moved from taking place in Andorra, and instead England fans will have to travel to Barcelona to watch the match. Thomas Tuchel and his players will head into the game feeling fairly confident, having won each of their opening two fixtures in the competition and Andorra have suffered two defeats in that time.
The Three Lions were handed an away allocation of just under 10,500 for the game, with hundreds more expected to travel without tickets with the aim of soaking up some pre-match atmosphere in Barcelona. For most of England fans, travelling to the stadium via public transport will be the best option.
Of the available public transport, either the tram or metro will likely be the easiest to navigate for travelling supporters. When taking the tram, you will want to use Lines 11 or 12 and alight the service at Les Aigües-Eroski, which is a 10-minute walk from the stadium.
If opting for the metro, you will want to take line L5, R4 OR R7, alighting all services at Cornellà Center, which is a 12-minute walk from the stadium. The RCDE Stadium is based in a strategic location, 20 minutes from the centre of Barcelona.
Where to eat and drink for England fans in Barcelona
Barcelona has plenty to offer England fans in the way of pubs and bars as a result. For most fans, drinking and eating in the city centre before travelling to the ground is the best bet, and when doing so, here are some top suggestions:
- WILD ROVER, C. de Sta. Monica, 2, Ciutat Vella, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
- Irish Pub Temple Bar, Carrer de Ferran, 6, Ciutat Vella, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
- Flaherty’s Irish Bar: Friendly staff and a range of ales, beers and stouts on tap
- Bar Vint-i-Quatre: A modern tapas bar in Barcelona.
- La Confiteria and Denassus: La Confiteria is atmospheric cocktail bar. Nearby another good spot for late-night drinks and a snack is natural wine and tapas bar Denassus.
- El Quim de la Boquería: This tapas bar in the heart of Barcelona’s most famous market is usually knee-deep in punters for a reason - it’s as good as its reputation.
