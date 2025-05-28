Chelsea fans have been slammed as an “embarrassment for England” as they have been filmed fighting with Real Betis fans on the streets of Wroclaw in Poland.

The fights between the fans took place last night (Tuesday 27 May), ahead of the Europa Conference League final between the two teams at 8pm tonight (Wednesday 28 May). Supporters of both sides gathered in the Market Square one night before their teams bid to win European silverware at Stadion Wroclaw.

One video shows fans throwing chairs from restaurants at one another in chaotic scenes with local police in Wroclaw intervening. Another video shows a firework being set off on the street, fans with flares and some in balaclavas. The footage shows Chelsea and Real Betis fans punching each other and one man being grappled to the ground by police.

One user wrote: “Embarrassing for England.” Another said: “Why do people act like this”.

A third added: “We are an embarrassment on the world stage”. Following the incident, the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wroclaw released a statement.

It said: “The uniformed officers reacted immediately after the incident, which resulted in no further escalation of the conflict or negative behavior. The fans scattered in different directions and currently the police officers of the criminal division are conducting activities aimed at identifying them.

“The number of preventive and operational police forces and their saturation is so large in places where residents and sports fans gather or move around that everyone can feel safe. Please immediately notify the nearby Police or City Guard patrol of any incident, or call the emergency number 112. We are at your disposal and our priority is to ensure safety”.

Real Betis vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The match will take place at Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland. In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 8pm.