TNT Sports has confirmed the Conference League start time on TV ⚽

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are gunning for European glory.

The Blues will take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.

But what time does coverage begin on TV?

It is almost time for the final of the Conference League and anticipation is truly building. Chelsea are looking to cap their season with a European trophy - after securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Standing between the Blues and another night of glory in Europe is La Liga side Real Betis. The sides are set to meet at the Wrocław Stadium in Poland tonight (May 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans - and neutrals - wanting to watch the action back at home, you will want to make sure you know where exactly to find the match on your TV. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Conference League on TV today?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca | SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images

The action in Poland will kick-off at 8pm tonight, it has been confirmed. However the television coverage is set to begin with plenty of time before that.

TNT Sports and Discovery+ will be broadcasting live from the Wroclaw Stadium from 6.30pm. It means there will be plenty of time for build-up to the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which channel is the Conference League final on?

Since the 2015-16 season TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) has been the home of European football in the UK. It includes the newest competition - the Conference League - and the broadcaster will be showing all the action from the Wroclaw Stadium tonight.

It will be live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate - as well as on Discovery+ for free.

Who are the pundits and commentators?

FourFourTwo reports that Emma Dodds will be on presenting duty for the match this evening. She will be joined by pundits Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell.

The commentary team will be Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward - with Becky Ives on reporting duties. Last week’s Europa League final featured the likes of Gareth Bale and Rio Ferdinand as pundits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Conference League final for free?

If you are wondering exactly how you can tune into Chelsea vs Real Betis on May 28, TNT has explained everything over on its website . The steps to follow are as follows:

Have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

Have Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.