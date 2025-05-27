Employees of Italian restaurant Riva Blu in Liverpool have been praised for “helping injured” after a car rammed into the crowd at the Liverpool FC victory parade.

Italian restaurant Riva Blu was used as a makeshift emergency room yesterday (Monday 26 May) after a driver plowed into a crowd of fans celebrating the Premier League title win.

The car reportedly collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male was detained, but 27 people were left hospitalised.

Several people received medical treatment inside restaurant Riva Blue. Riva Blu traditionally serves Italian cuisine, but has evolved to assist the tragic scene with paramedics treating victims.

Some people were seen with bandages around their heads and limbs, while Riva staff appeared to be providing fluids to those being treated and the emergency services. An air ambulance also landed in the city center to try and deal with the issues.

Riva Blu in Liverpool has not posted about the incident, however a user on Facebook has left a comment on the restaurant’s latest post. The user wrote: “Dear members of staff who were at work yesterday afternoon, what happened was horrific. I would just like to send a huge great hug to all of you who were there and who helped and supported the injured.

“Always remember that in the worst of times the good guys will come forward and prevail - as you did. Very best wishes and utmost respect.”

Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water Street in the city centre. At a press conference which took place just after 10:30pm on Monday it was confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital and two, including one child, has sustained serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested in connection with the incident. At the press conference Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle."