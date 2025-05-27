A man who attended the Liverpool victory parade has been reported missing.

Family of the man posted on Facebook that he was missing and pleaded with users to share the post. The post read: “MISSING IN LIVERPOOL parade. PLEASE share and find him been missing hours”.

Another user on Facebook also issued the alert saying: “Still no update!! It’s been hours now. He’s no phone on him please keep sharing!!!Last seen in the big riots in Liverpool!!!!!

“He’s reported as a missing person. Wesley godbold”.

Users have been commenting on the post that they have shared the message. The man is said to have attended the Liverpool victory parade yesterday (Monday 26 May).

A car crashed into people at the Premier League champions' parade through the city on Monday. Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water Street in the city centre. At a press conference which took place just after 10:30pm on Monday it was confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital and two, including one child, has sustained serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested in connection with the incident. At the press conference Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle."

ACC Sims also said the incident is not being treated as terrorism and police believe it is an isolated incident. She said: "Extensive enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.”