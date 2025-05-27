Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims issued an update on the man who was arrested after the Liverpool parade car crash.

Merseyside Police issued an update on a man arrested after a car was driven into people following Liverpool FC's victory parade. A car crashed into people on Water Street after the Premier League champions' parade through the city on Monday.

Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water Street in the city centre. At a press conference which took place just after 10:30pm on Monday it was confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital and two, including one child, has sustained serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested in connection with the incident. At the press conference Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle."

ACC Sims also said the incident is not being treated as terrorism and police believe it is an isolated incident. She said: "Extensive enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

"I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight. What I can tell you is we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it. The incident is not being treated as terrorism. We would ask that people refrain from sharing distressing footage from the incident online and please share any information directly with our investigation team."