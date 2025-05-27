The metro mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram said four people are “still very ill in hospital” after a car drove into a crowd at the Liverpool FC parade.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Rotheram said he was stood about 100 metres away from the incident as it unfolded. He said he thought Merseyside police did well to “dampen things down” by releasing details of the detained driver – a 53-year-old white British man – so quickly.

Rotheram said there are “still four people who are very, very ill in hospital”, adding, “we are hoping of course that they pull through”. A car crashed into people at the Premier League champions' parade through the city on Monday.

Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water Street in the city centre. At a press conference which took place just after 10:30pm on Monday it was confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital and two, including one child, has sustained serious injuries.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested in connection with the incident. At the press conference Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle."

There is still a police presence along Water Street this morning and the blue inflatable field tent that was used to treat victims is still on the road. The clean-up operation is yet to begin.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said the scenes were appalling and thanked police and emergency services for their “swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident”. Home secretary Yvette Cooper called the incident “shocking and horrendous”.