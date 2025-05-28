A Chelsea fan on a Ryanair flight to Wroclaw, Poland for the UEFA Conference League final found himself sat next to a football star.

Football Away Days posted a picture that the Chelsea fan had shared of himself and Joe Cole sat next to each other on a Ryanair flight to Wroclaw. The Europa Conference League final will take place tonight at 8pm with Chelsea taking on Real Betis.

One user commented on the post saying that is “class”. The UEFA Conference League was only introduced in 2021 and the Blues are looking for a win, after guaranteeing themselves a place in next season’s Champions League.

Real Betis vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The match will take place at Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland.

In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 8pm. Joe Cole is in Poland ahead of Chelsea’s Conference League final.

In a career spanning two decades, the midfielder made 514 club appearances and earned 56 caps for England. He played in three World Cups for England and is especially remembered for his outstanding long-range volley against Sweden in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup.

His most memorable time was at Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup three times, the League Cup, Charity Shield and Player of the Season award. Since retiring in 2018, Joe Cole has remained active in football, transitioning into punditry and coaching.