Mass protests have been erupting in major European countries against “authoritarian rule”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protests have been taking place in several countries including Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Turkey, and Hungary. A thread has been created on Reddit to raise awareness of these protests which have been dubbed “Balkan Spring”.

One user wrote: “There were protests in Slovakia last Friday .. in around 40 cities”. Another said: “There has been protests in the streets of Georgia for almost 3 months (I know they’re not Balkan) now protesting authoritarian rule”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-government rallies in Slovakia gathered in the streets with thousands voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Robert Fico's pro-Russian policies on March 21. The protests, which have taken place approximately every two weeks, have been pushing for Fico's resignation and to affirm Bratislava's pro-EU and pro-NATO stance.

Another of Russia's close allies, Hungary, has seen an increase in sociopolitical unrest. According to Reuters, more than 50,000 people gathered in Budapest on March 15 to protest Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Mass protests have been erupting in major European countries against “authoritarian rule”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Orban pledged to crack down on politicians and journalists who receive funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and billionaire George Soros and ruled out European Union membership for Ukraine. The prime minister has been a staunch ally of Putin and has been at odds with the EU due to his support for the Kremlin.

Romania has also seen protests. Supporters of former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu took to the streets to voice their dismay after Bucharest's central election authority barred the far-right candidate from running in May's presidential election re-run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests in Serbia have reached new heights as people demonstrated on March 21 to protest against President Aleksandar Vučić's administration. The protests have been taking place since November 2024, following a roof collapse at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that claimed the lives of 16 people.

Protests have also broke out in Turkey on March 22 after Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is considered the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested. The demonstrations in over a dozen cities arose from concerns that Erdogan was clamping down on the opposition.

Georgia has begun cracking down on protesters who have taken to the streets in the last three months to voice their dismay against the government's decision to halt talks regarding joining the EU by imposing fines. And protests broke out in Greece on 7 March over the government's handling of a 2023 train collision that killed 57 people and injured dozens more.