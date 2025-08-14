Tourists in the Greek holiday hotspot Kefalonia were sent emergency alerts amid raging wildfires.

There are currently active wildfires in Kefalonia specifically around the Atheras region. There are dedicated firefighting operations underway as the blaze is still active in Atheras.

Atheras is a village located in the northwestern part of Kefalonia specifically on the Paliki peninsula. It's situated north of the town of Lixouri.

The village is known for its beach, Porto Atheras, which is about three kilometers away from the main village. One tourist wrote on X explaining how she had been sent emergency alerts.

She posted on X today (Thursday 14 August) saying: “Well the last few days have been interesting. We are about three miles from one fire and 12 or so from the other, but the smoke is visible everywhere.

“We’re fine and unaffected other than a power cut and a few alerts. It seems like a routine part of summer here.”

The user attached images of emergency alerts that were sent to her phone. Residents and tourists near the affected area have been issued advice.

They shoud: