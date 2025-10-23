Airlines are cancelling and delaying flights from a major London airport today as Storm Benjamin hits.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several departure flights are delayed from London Gatwick Airport today (Thursday 23 October). Airlines such as easyJet, Wizz Air and Vueling are affected.

Flights are disrupted as Storm Benjamin hits the UK. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain for London with gusts forecast to reach up to 50mph in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters have warned of travel disruption and possible power cuts as Londoners braced for the storm. A deluge of heavy rain overnight is set to be followed by more bad weather with Met Office warnings in place throughout much of the day.

Airlines are cancelling and delaying flights from a major London airport today as Storm Benjamin hits. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Winds at speeds of more than 40mph have been reported across the capital already this morning, with strong gusts expected to continue throughout the day. Listed below are the flights affected from Gatwick Airport today (Thursday 23 October).

Departures

09:25 Eastern Airways to Newquay - delayed

09:40 Wizz Air to Rome - delayed

10:05 Vueling to Bilbao - cancelled

12:05 TAP to Porto - delayed

12:55 easyJet to Barcelona - delayed

13:20 easyJet to Milan - delayed

14:00 Vueling to Barcelona - delayed

14:20 easyJet to Athens - delayed

14:55 easyJet to Marrakesh - delayed

15:30 easyJet to Marrakesh - delayed

19:10 easyJet to Belfast City - delayed

Arrivals

09:00 easyJet from Oporto - cancelled

10:06 Tunisair from Tunisia - delayed

11:30 Feebird from Antalya - cancelled