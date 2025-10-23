Flights from Gatwick today: Departures and arrivals cancelled and delayed affecting easyJet, Wizz Air and Vueling - as Storm Benjamin hits
Several departure flights are delayed from London Gatwick Airport today (Thursday 23 October). Airlines such as easyJet, Wizz Air and Vueling are affected.
Flights are disrupted as Storm Benjamin hits the UK. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain for London with gusts forecast to reach up to 50mph in the city.
Forecasters have warned of travel disruption and possible power cuts as Londoners braced for the storm. A deluge of heavy rain overnight is set to be followed by more bad weather with Met Office warnings in place throughout much of the day.
Winds at speeds of more than 40mph have been reported across the capital already this morning, with strong gusts expected to continue throughout the day. Listed below are the flights affected from Gatwick Airport today (Thursday 23 October).
Departures
- 09:25 Eastern Airways to Newquay - delayed
- 09:40 Wizz Air to Rome - delayed
- 10:05 Vueling to Bilbao - cancelled
- 12:05 TAP to Porto - delayed
- 12:55 easyJet to Barcelona - delayed
- 13:20 easyJet to Milan - delayed
- 14:00 Vueling to Barcelona - delayed
- 14:20 easyJet to Athens - delayed
- 14:55 easyJet to Marrakesh - delayed
- 15:30 easyJet to Marrakesh - delayed
- 19:10 easyJet to Belfast City - delayed
Arrivals
- 09:00 easyJet from Oporto - cancelled
- 10:06 Tunisair from Tunisia - delayed
- 11:30 Feebird from Antalya - cancelled