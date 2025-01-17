Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dead body has been found on the beach of Sa Torreta, in Formentera - after two other bodies were found in another beach nearby.

The alert was received via 112 and the Guardia Civil has been notified and will take charge of the investigation. Last week two tourists found two bodies on another beach in Formentera that had been in the sea for less than a week.

It has not been possible to confirm their identities, although the autopsy determined that they had drowned. The Guardia Civil’s judicial police opened an investigation into the discovery of two bodies on Formentera’s Es Cavall d’en Borràs beach last Tuesday (7 January).

The bodies belong to two men, although for the moment their identities remain a mystery. Nor can it be confirmed whether they are migrants who died during a crossing.

In mid-December two migrants lost their lives in a small boat during the crossing between North Africa and Formentera. The occupants of the boat said at the time that five or six more migrants may have died in that incident, although their bodies were not found.

Spain continues to face significant migrant arrivals. While the Canary Islands recorded record numbers in 2024, the Balearic Islands are also struggling to cope with migrants reaching its shores.