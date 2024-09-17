Free autumn National Trust pass: You can visit hundreds of UK tourist attractions for free in September - how to get tickets and when does free pass end?
The National Trust looks after many of our most historic and famous buildings - and until 18 October you can claim a one-off, free entry pass to most of its castles, country houses, monuments and gardens. These include Chartwell in Kent, the family seat of Churchill, which usually costs £20 per person to enter, and Fountains Abbey which also usually costs £20.
The National Trust's free offer allows you claim entry for two adults and up to three children or one adult and up to four children. For a family of five, it can easily add up to nearly £100 saved.
You can only claim the offer once. Some properties and places are not included (a list of those not participating is on the National Trust website).
During September there are also several different heritage days in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the London Open House Festival, which will allow you free entry to tourist sights and historic attractions. The London Open House Festival runs from 14 to 22 September and highlights include HMS Wellington, the last remaining World War Two convoy escort ship in Europe. You can also opt to take a tour of the Royal College of Physicians, one of the few Grade I-listed buildings in London built after the war, the Canadian High Commission and the Argentine Ambassador's Residence.
The Doors Open Days Festival runs throughout September across Scotland and includes free entry to the Abbey Strand buildings in Edinburgh, part of the Palace of Holyrood House which date back to the 14th century. The most famous attractions require booking in advance, but there are also some where you can just drop in.
The festival also runs throughout September in Wales. There's free entry to the National Trust’s Penrhyn Castle, which, alongside the surrounding Slate Landscape, is the UK’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site.
