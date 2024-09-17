Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can visit some of the UK’s best tourist attractions for free in September thanks to heritage open days and a free National Trust pass.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust looks after many of our most historic and famous buildings - and until 18 October you can claim a one-off, free entry pass to most of its castles, country houses, monuments and gardens. These include Chartwell in Kent, the family seat of Churchill, which usually costs £20 per person to enter, and Fountains Abbey which also usually costs £20.

The National Trust's free offer allows you claim entry for two adults and up to three children or one adult and up to four children. For a family of five, it can easily add up to nearly £100 saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can only claim the offer once. Some properties and places are not included (a list of those not participating is on the National Trust website).

You can visit some of the UK’s best tourist attractions for free in September thanks to heritage open days and a free National Trust pass. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

During September there are also several different heritage days in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the London Open House Festival, which will allow you free entry to tourist sights and historic attractions. The London Open House Festival runs from 14 to 22 September and highlights include HMS Wellington, the last remaining World War Two convoy escort ship in Europe. You can also opt to take a tour of the Royal College of Physicians, one of the few Grade I-listed buildings in London built after the war, the Canadian High Commission and the Argentine Ambassador's Residence.

The Doors Open Days Festival runs throughout September across Scotland and includes free entry to the Abbey Strand buildings in Edinburgh, part of the Palace of Holyrood House which date back to the 14th century. The most famous attractions require booking in advance, but there are also some where you can just drop in.

The festival also runs throughout September in Wales. There's free entry to the National Trust’s Penrhyn Castle, which, alongside the surrounding Slate Landscape, is the UK’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site.