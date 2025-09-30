A last-minute court decision means flights to a holiday destination should operate as normal on Wednesday, October 1.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general strike has been called in Greece which has been forecast to paralyse many areas of the country.

Many unions have joined the industrial action, but today it has been reported that a court has ruled that some participation would be unlawful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website Greek Travel Pages has reported that the Athens Single-Member Court of First Instance has decreed that the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE), the Federation of Civil Aviation Authority Employees (OSYPA), and the Union of HCAA Electronic Engineers (ENHMAEK) cannot take part in the 24-hour downing of tools.

A general strike leads to a deserted Athens Airport in 2010 | AFP via Getty Images

This means, says the website, that air travel, including to Athens, Thessaloniki, Rhodes and Santorini will not be affected on Wednesday.

Airlines had been preparing their passengers for a day - and possibly more - or disruption.

In a message to customers yesterday, Jet2 said: “We are currently monitoring a planned General Strike in Greece that is due to take place on October 1 and may impact Greek Air Traffic Control, local taxi and ferry services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Flights operating to/from Greece may be affected during this strike action, however, we are planning to operate all Jet2.com flights as planned so please arrive at the airport on time.

“You don’t need to contact us or take any extra actions – we will continue to monitor this strike action and publish any updates here on our website.”

While it seems flights may escape relatively unscathed, there will still be disruption across the country as public transport including ferries, trains, and taxis are unlikely to be running. Cruise passengers have also been warned to check itineraries.

Athens flight delays

While Wednesday may not see planes grounded, Athens Airport Eleftherios Venizelos has seen troubles over the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today is the sixth day that there have been significant delays - reportedly because air traffic controllers are only allowing 28 flights an hour, instead of 36. The problem affects arrivals more than departures.

According to public broadcaster ERT, delays are up to two hours. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for any changes to flights.