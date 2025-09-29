Brit holidaymakers are being warned as a general strike in Greece on 1 October may cause significant disruptions. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The strike, organized by the civil service union ADEDY, is in protest against proposed labor reforms that could increase working hours to thirteen hours per day. Jet2 has informed passengers to check their flight status at least 12 hours before departure, especially those flying to destinations like Athens, Rhodes, Santorini, and other Greek airports.

The general strike in Greece is set to impact several services, including air traffic control, local taxi services, and ferry operations. Jet2 has assured passengers that they are monitoring the situation closely and will do their best to operate flights as planned.

However, travelers are strongly advised to prepare for possible delays or longer wait times at airports due to the strike action. Major airports like Athens International could experience flight cancellations or delays.

Jet2 has issued the following travel advice to help travelers navigate the situation:

Check Flight Status: Passengers should check Jet2’s website at least 12 hours before their flight to stay informed about any potential changes to their travel schedule.

Arrive Early: Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure. This is particularly important in light of the potential disruption caused by the strike.

Stay Updated: The airline will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through their website. Passengers are advised not to contact Jet2 unless their flight has been officially canceled.

No Extra Actions Required: Jet2 has confirmed that passengers do not need to take any extra actions. They can proceed with their travel plans but should remain flexible in case of delays.

Travellers should continue to check the Jet2 website for real-time information and adjust their travel plans accordingly.