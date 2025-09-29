Passengers face rail disruption as lines are blocked after a person has been hit by a train.

East Midlands Railway posted on X: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train, meaning that all train lines are blocked between Luton and London St Pancras. Emergency services are en-route to manage the incident.”

There are delays to services between Luton and St Pancras International. EMR expects the disruption to be cleared by midday.

EMR says: “Trains running through the area in both directions will be unable to run at present between Luton and London St Pancras. As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again. We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 12:00.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.

“At present we have sourced a bus to arrive at Corby and Kettering in the next 10 minutes, which will shuttle between both stations to keep you on the move. We are currently looking into further arrangements for you.”

Thameslink services have also been affected due to a person hit by a train. It said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Luton and St Albans City. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.