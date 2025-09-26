Two hundred years ago, small town Shildon in north-east England changed the way we travel forever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locomotion No.1 was the first steam locomotive to pull a passenger-carrying train on a public railway. And now a train is re-enacting the birth of the modern railway 200 years ago.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route when a newly restored replica of Locomotion No.1 runs on sections of the original Stockton and Darlington Railway line in County Durham between Friday and Sunday. It is part of year-long celebrations to mark the opening of the line on September 27 1825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The replica of Locomotion No.1 was taken on a test run at the Locomotion museum in Shildon, County Durham on Thursday. Sarah Price, head of the museum, said the region is having "the hugest party" to mark the anniversary.

She said: "There's a real buzz in the air. People can get a sense of what it was like 200 years ago." The replica is "as close to the original as we can possibly make it", she added.

Crowds along the route will be able to see the famous engine as it travels from Shildon through Darlington to Stockton with a mix of ticketed events and open viewing points. Here is a compiled list of viewing points in Shildon, Darlington and Stockton this weekend.

Locomotion Number One

Friday, September 26

Locomotion Museum, Shildon Dale Road, Shildon DL4 2RE

9am-11.45am: This event is ticketed it is free with the option to pay a donation between £5 to £10. Parking is available onsite but must be booked in advance with a viewing ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the replica leaves the Locomotion site, visitors can still follow its progress to Darlington on a giant screen within the museum grounds. Tickets are available at S&DR200 Weekend | Locomotion.

Spout Lane Viewing Area, Spout Lane, Eldon, Shildon, DL4 2PJ

10.30am and 11.45am: This is a free ticketed event. The location is ideal for residents but there is no access for vehicles or parking on site, so walking will be required.

Tickets are available online for Zone 1 and Zone 2. Access details are provided with tickets.

Preston Road, Newton Aycliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.20pm-12.25pm: This location is not ticketed. It is ideal for residents and has limited vehicle access and parking. Walking is recommended due to the limited vehicle parking. What3Words location: ///pigs.rare.camp.

Saturday, September 27

Skerne Bridge Car Park, Darlington, DL1 1LG

All day: This is a ticketed event and is sold out. For access information, refer to tickets. This is the viewing location where you can watch the 'iconic' painting of its first journey replicated.

Darlington Market Place, Darlington, DL1 5QG

11am-4.30pm: This is not ticketed. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment and follow the journey via a giant screen. If you missed out on getting tickets to Skerne Bridge you can watch it here.

Parking is available at sites across Darlington town centre. What3Words location: ///incomes.ledge.pitch.

Skerne Bridge Car Park, Darlington, DL1 1LG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11pm-12.30am: This is not ticketed. Locomotion No 1 will be on site from midnight until 2am. Early arrival is recommended. What3Words location: ///timing.cool.hands.

Sunday 28 September

Dinsdale Station, Middleton St George, Darlington

2am-6am: Not ticketed. This site offers a close-up view and will appeal to rail enthusiasts. Capacity and parking are limited. What3Words location: ///weary.bangle.piglets.

A67 (Airport to Urlay Nook), Stockton

6am-6.20am: Not ticketed. This site offers unobstructed, elevated views of Locomotion No 1. There is no vehicle access and walking is required. From: ///taking.ambient.jousting To: ///acids.grain.picture.

Hartburn Fields, Stockton

10am-10.20am: Not ticketed. The location provides unobstructed views and is ideal for residents. No vehicle access is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footpath access is via ///rare.fries.patio. Viewing point What3Words: ///ears.priced.notes.

Stockton Station, Stockton

This event is ticketed and sold out. Access information is included with tickets. The replica train will arrive at 10.55am for all to view. What3Words location: ///incomes.ledge.pitch.

Rochester Road, Roseworth, Stockton

11am-12.10pm: Not ticketed. The site offers elevated views and Locomotion No 1 will remain onsite for around 40 minutes. Limited parking and on-site facilities including catering and toilets are available. What3Words location: ///tone.values.hurry. Car park location: ///sticks.sunk.lucky.

For those without tickets for Stockton Station, the arrival can also be followed on a giant screen at Rochester Road between 10.30am and 1pm. Parking is available at multiple locations in Stockton town centre.