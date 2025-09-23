South Western Railway: Travel chaos as lines towards London Waterloo 'blocked' - warning trains may be 'cancelled or delayed'
It says on X: “Due to a signalling problem between Vauxhall and London Waterloo some lines towards London Waterloo are blocked. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”
Trains running to and from Waterloo may be cancelled, revised, or delayed up to 10 minutes. As a result, South Western Railway are currently unable to use platforms 1 to 7 at Waterloo, therefore services will arrive and depart from different platforms to usual.
No services are able to call at Queenstown Road until further notice. The train firm adds: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00. Some lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”
Alternative travel
Tickets can be used at no extra cost on the following services.
Rail
- London Underground services between London Waterloo and London Paddington
- Great Western Railway services between Exeter St Davids and London Paddington
- Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke and London Paddington via Reading
- Great Western Railway services between Reading and Guildford (for onwards connections to London Paddington, Exeter St Davids or Basingstoke)
- Southern services between Southampton Central / Portsmouth Harbour and Clapham Junction / London Victoria
Buses
- London Buses between Dorking, Claygate, Kingston, Wimbledon, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo