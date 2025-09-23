Travel chaos is ensuing this morning as South Western Railway has warned that trains “may be cancelled or delayed”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says on X: “Due to a signalling problem between Vauxhall and London Waterloo some lines towards London Waterloo are blocked. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Trains running to and from Waterloo may be cancelled, revised, or delayed up to 10 minutes. As a result, South Western Railway are currently unable to use platforms 1 to 7 at Waterloo, therefore services will arrive and depart from different platforms to usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No services are able to call at Queenstown Road until further notice. The train firm adds: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00. Some lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”

Alternative travel

Tickets can be used at no extra cost on the following services.

Travel chaos is ensuing this morning as South Western Railway has warned that trains “may be cancelled or delayed”. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Rail

London Underground services between London Waterloo and London Paddington

Great Western Railway services between Exeter St Davids and London Paddington

Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke and London Paddington via Reading

Great Western Railway services between Reading and Guildford (for onwards connections to London Paddington, Exeter St Davids or Basingstoke)

Southern services between Southampton Central / Portsmouth Harbour and Clapham Junction / London Victoria

Buses

London Buses between Dorking, Claygate, Kingston, Wimbledon, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo