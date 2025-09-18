Is Euston station closed? Reports surface busy London train station 'evacuated' - claims on social media of 'fire'
There has been no official comment on the evacuation however there have been posts on social media. TfL Access also posted on X that the station had “re-opened”.
One user wrote on X: “Honestly think I’m cursed when I have to go into the office. Once I was there for an hour and had to rush back to get an ill Finley from nursery. The last three times the trains have been delayed or cancelled. Today, I’ve been evacuated from Euston station”.
Another posted: “@NetworkRailEUS fire at Euston tube. Evacuated”.
The cause of the evacuation has not been confirmed or announced. According to TfL, however, the station has now re-opened.
In terms of Tube services there are currently minor delays on the District line between Parsons Green and Wimbledon while Network Rail fix a signal failure at East Putney. There is a good service on the rest of the line.