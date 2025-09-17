Merseyrail has announced several train services have been cancelled or altered this morning due to "power supply issues".

The train operator said the issue is between James Street and Hamilton Square, meaning train services on the Wirral line through these stations face cancellations or alterations on all routes. The Hunts Cross/Ormskirk line is also facing problems this morning due to a points failure.

It means train services on this line are suspended between Hunts Cross and Liverpool Central. A rail replacement bus service will run between Moorfields and Hunts Cross in both directions.

Due to disruption on the Ormskirk & Hunts Cross line, ticket acceptance is now in place on all available bus routes with Stagecoach and Arriva bus services. This is also the same on the Wirral line.

Merseyrail said: "Due to disruption on the Wirral line, ticket acceptance is now in place on all available bus routes with Stagecoach and Arriva cross-river bus services." There is also a broken down train at James Street which is disrupting the Wirral line is disrupted.

Merseyrail added: “Train services to Chester & Ellesmere Port will start/end at Birkenhead Central. Train services to West Kirby & New Brighton will start/end at Birkenhead North.”