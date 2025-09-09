Tube strikes in London have now entered their third day - and there may be even more disruption than yesterday.

While London Underground staff are still downing tools - and will not return to work until Friday morning - today the Docklands Light Railway service is also not running due to a strike.

A Docklands Light Railway train at Stratford station | Getty Images

The DLR was running yesterday, and will run tomorrow, but staff are also striking on Thursday.

There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line, but like the DLR when it is running, stations shared with tube services could see disruption. Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street between 7.30am and after 10.30pm on Wednesday, and will not stop before 8am on Tuesday and Thursday.

Today on the main tube lines, again there is little or no service. There were no trains before 8am, and there will be none after 6pm.