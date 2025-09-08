Southern Rail has warned that some of its trains and services will be cancelled and affected this week due to the London Underground Tube strikes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says on its website: “Industrial action is due to take place on the London Underground between Sunday 7 and Thursday 11 September. Strike action is also taking place on the DLR On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September. Full details of the industrial action and the changes to TfL services can be found on the Transport for London website.

“Unfortunately, this action will also affect our services on a number of days. We expect our services to be much busier than usual during the period, particularly on certain routes in and around London”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed below are the Southern Rail routes that will be affected.

Between Balham and London Victoria

Between London Bridge/Elephant & Castle and London St Pancras

Between Sutton and London Blackfriars via Wimbledon

Between Welwyn Garden City/Hertford North and Moorgate or London King’s Cross via Finsbury Park

Between Hendon and London St Pancras International

Between Harrow & Wealdstone and Clapham Junction

Southern Rail has warned that some of its trains and services will be cancelled and affected this week due to the London Underground Tube strikes.

Monday 8 September

Great Northern – Until approximately 07:30, and after 22:30, services which normally run to/from Moorgate will divert to/from London King’s Cross or start/terminate at Finsbury Park.

There will be NO service at Old Street for the whole day.

Southern – Until approximately 07:30, and after 20:00, services will not call at Wembley Central or Harrow & Wealdstone.

Thameslink – Until approximately 07:30, and after 22:30, services will not call at Farringdon.

Tuesday 9 September

Great Northern – Until approximately 07:30, services which normally run to/from Moorgate will divert to/from London King’s Cross or start/terminate at Finsbury Park.

Southern – Until approximately 08:30, services will not call at Wembley Central or Harrow & Wealdstone.

Thameslink – Until approximately 07:30, services will not call at Farringdon.

Wednesday 10 September

Great Northern – Until approximately 07:30, and after 22:30, services which normally run to/from Moorgate will divert to/from London King’s Cross or start/terminate at Finsbury Park.

There will be NO service at Old Street for the whole day.

Southern – Until approximately 07:30, and after 20:00, services will not call at Wembley Central or Harrow & Wealdstone.

Thameslink – Until approximately 07:30, and after 22:30, services will not call at Farringdon.

Thursday 11 September

Great Northern – Until approximately 07:30, services which normally run to/from Moorgate will divert to/from London King’s Cross or start/terminate at Finsbury Park.

Southern – Until approximately 08:30, services will not call at Wembley Central or Harrow & Wealdstone.

Thameslink – Until approximately 07:30, services will not call at Farringdon.