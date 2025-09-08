Commuters are set to face almost a week of transport disruption due to Tube strikes in the capital.

From Sunday 7 September, different groups of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt. Every Underground line will be affected during this period, and those services that are still running are expected to be busier than usual.

This morning (Monday 8 September) all Tube lines are suspended apart from the Elizabeth line. The lines affected are: Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Jubilee, Piccadilly, Victoria, and Waterloo & City. The notice on TfL’s website reads: “No service on the entire line due to strike action.”

The strikes are planned on the Tube and DLR between 7 and 12 September, causing significant disruption across the city. The DLR is running today. However, there is no service between Bank and Shadwell due to strike action. TfL adds that there is a good service on other DLR routes.

On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will be no service on the DLR. Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy.

The Elizabeth Line is not involved in the strike so passengers will still be able to use this service. However, trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10: before 07:30 and after 22:30 and Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11: before 08:00.

TfL is urging commuters to plan ahead and allow for extra time for their journeys when travelling. TfL's journey planner, or apps including CityMapper can help with this.